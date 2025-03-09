Business

Jobs on the line as African Rainbow Minerals cuts costs at Bokoni mine

BL Premium
09 March 2025 - 08:46

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has scaled back on mechanised development at its Bokoni Platinum Mines  in Limpopo and will restructure the operation to stop the cash bleed in a low metal price environment.

ARM, chaired by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, on Friday reported a 49% decline in headline earnings for the six months ended December 31  to R1.52bn or R7.75 a share, from R2.95bn or R15.07 a share...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.