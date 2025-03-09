Jobs on the line as African Rainbow Minerals cuts costs at Bokoni mine
09 March 2025 - 08:46
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has scaled back on mechanised development at its Bokoni Platinum Mines in Limpopo and will restructure the operation to stop the cash bleed in a low metal price environment.
ARM, chaired by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, on Friday reported a 49% decline in headline earnings for the six months ended December 31 to R1.52bn or R7.75 a share, from R2.95bn or R15.07 a share...
