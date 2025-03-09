Curro loses pupils in tough times
09 March 2025 - 08:43
Private school group Curro Holdings has seen lower enrolments and a decrease in the number of pupils in lower grades as families face economic hardships. This is despite the group recording good overall academic performances and sporting achievements.
The country’s biggest independent school group recorded a 1% increase in new enrolments at the beginning of the 2025 academic year, while showing a decline of more than 1,000 total enrolments compared to 2024...
