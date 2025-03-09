ENTREPRENEUR
AirStudent flying high on a great idea
09 March 2025 - 07:34
Realising there were many students who needed to fly between their university campuses and homes, Ndabenhle Ntshangase decided he could get an airline to give a group of students travelling to and from Cape Town a discount. From this idea, he now runs a travel management company looking to secure group discounts for students.
The founder of AirStudent started the business alongside his colleague Lwanda Shabalala in 2017 while they were students at the University of Cape Town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.