Tau favours Ithuba, lotto bidders charge
Aspirant lottery managers say decision to extend bidding process equates to another year-contract for incumbent
02 March 2025 - 09:27
Some of the shortlisted bidders for the lucrative national lottery licence are seeing red after trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau decided to extend the bidding process by another year — a move they see as effectively granting a 12-month extension to current licence holder Ithuba.
In a statement released last week, Tau said he had “identified several areas that require additional evaluation to ensure that the successful applicant meets all legal and ethical requirements”...
