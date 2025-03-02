'Put private capital to work on development': Leslie Maasdorp
CEO of UK government's development finance institution seeks investors for green infrastructure projects
Leslie Maasdorp, the newly appointed CEO of one of the oldest development finance institutions in the world, is seeking capital from private investment firms and pension funds to channel towards development projects, especially in green energy.
Maasdorp was appointed CEO of British International Investment (BII) in October, after serving nine years as CFO of the Brics New Development Bank (NDB). By the time he left the NDB, it had a balance sheet of $32bn (R595.37bn), a staff of about 300 and $15bn (R279.08bn) in bonds...
