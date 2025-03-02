Motus brings Tata cars back to SA
02 March 2025 - 09:15
JSE-listed vehicle retailer Motus is expanding its portfolio with plans to bring Tata cars to South Africa this year. The partnership will boost the Indian brand’s presence in the market and increase the Motus portfolio.
Motus CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg said the group will be Tata's exclusive importer of passenger vehicles into South Africa and neighbouring countries...
