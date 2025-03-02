ENTREPRENEUR
Mossmed: growing the need for medical devices
02 March 2025 - 08:32
Starting his professional life as a paramedic, Mosa Mofokeng always knew he wanted to work in pharmaceutical sales. Today, he is the founder of a medical devices company, supplying brain and spine implants across the country.
Mofokeng, who was born in the Vaal, south of Johannesburg, started his business in 2016 after working in the medical sales industry for eight years. He recognised the need for a small business to enter this market as the space was serviced mainly by large corporations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.