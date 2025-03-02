GUGU LOURIE: SA’s ‘digital refugees’ need help
The solution lies in promoting digital equity, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of age or background, have access to the digital world
02 March 2025 - 09:03
With tech advancing rapidly, older South Africans are increasingly finding themselves on the wrong side of the digital divide.
While digital transformation has changed work, bank, and communication traits, some senior citizens have inadvertently been left behind. They struggle to navigate today’s world, which assumes everyone is digitally literate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.