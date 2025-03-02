Digital visa system opens tourism taps
02 March 2025 - 09:10
The expansion of initiatives such as the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) is reliant on the successful automation of South Africa’s visa system, says home affairs minister Leon Schreiber.
Following the arrival of the first group of Chinese tourists under the scheme's visa system last Saturday, 10 days after the digital platform went live, Schreiber said a similar model could be adopted for other visas...
