Beer lovers say bigger is better, prompting SAB to switch to larger cans
SAB has phased out small cans for some of its alcohol brands as consumers increasingly switch to bigger containers, says CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac
02 March 2025 - 08:57
SAB has phased out small cans for some of its alcohol brands as consumers increasingly switch to bigger containers.
The maker of beer brands such as Castle and Black Label, and Brutal Fruit, Redds and Flying Fish ciders, said more customers were buying their alcoholic brands in 440ml and 500ml cans as they offer more value at almost the same price as the smaller cans. ..
