Heavy hitters take centre stage at B20
23 February 2025 - 07:32
Finance ministers and business leaders from around the world are gathering in Cape Town for the Business 20 (B20) meeting that starts tomorrow, one of the first major events of South Africa’s G20 presidency.
The B20 meeting will feature a who’s who of business leaders from companies such as Toyota, Sanlam, Standard Bank and Naspers, along with representatives of international finance institutions...
