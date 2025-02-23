Greylist exit ‘by October’
FATF praises South Africa’s progress in addressing its concerns but two action items still outstanding
23 February 2025 - 08:42
South Africa has taken a giant leap towards ending its greylist status after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) praised its efforts to meet the requirements and said it had just two more boxes to tick.
The global body tasked with fighting terrorism financing and money laundering, after a meeting in Mexico on Friday, said South Africa must still do better in investigating and prosecuting complex money laundering activities before it can be removed from the list. ..
