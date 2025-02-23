Froneman retires but ready to help fix ‘broken’ country
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO sees his postretirement focus as being on getting South Africa off the greylist
23 February 2025 - 08:39
Sibanye-Stillwater’s founding CEO Neal Froneman, who is retiring in September, said he will remain a member of the government and private sector’s efforts to fight crime and corruption.
Speaking to Business Times on Friday after the presentation of the group’s financial results for the year ended December 2024, Froneman, who has led Sibayne since 2013, said retirement doesn’t change his commitment to the fight. He co-ordinates one of the workstreams of the Joint Initiative on Crime and Corruption — a partnership between the Presidency and business. ..
