DRDGOLD looks beyond SA for new assets
23 February 2025 - 08:03
Gold tailings retreatment company DRDGOLD, whose profits were buoyed by a strong gold price, has set its eyes on exploring gold and copper opportunities elsewhere but insists it will not overpay for mediocre assets.
CEO Niël Pretorius told Business Times after the release of the company's financial results for the six months ended December that there were opportunities to be explored outside South Africa...
