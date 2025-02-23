Blue Label to push power top-up
Company expects double-digit sales growth for emergency electricity product
23 February 2025 - 08:07
Blue Label will ramp up the adoption of its emergency electricity product as it expects double-digit growth in sales.
The company already sells prepaid electricity vouchers through its partnership with municipalities across the country. Its emergency power plan allows consumers to top up electricity on credit. This is similar to airtime credit offered by mobile network operators, which is repayable with interest when customers buy airtime. Airtime advance has become one of the biggest contributors to service revenues for mobile network operators. ..
