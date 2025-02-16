Solly Malatsi says review of 30% black ownership rule 'not about Starlink'
16 February 2025 - 08:44
A pending review of regulations to make it possible for foreign companies to invest in ICT without having to sell a 30% equity stake to black people is not a special dispensation for Elon Musk's Starlink or any other company.
This is according to communications & digital technology minister Solly Malatsi, who is in discussions with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) on the introduction of equity equivalents as an alternative to the 30% black ownership requirement...
