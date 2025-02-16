Medical schemes face double whammy
Hard-pressed consumers forced to seek cheaper options, while impact of NHI looms
16 February 2025 - 08:34
The number of small medical aid schemes is expected to dwindle as the high cost of living forces consumers to look for cheaper options, and if the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme succeeds, it could squeeze the industry further.
There are 71 medical aid schemes — 16 of which are open, such as Discovery, Medshield and Bonitas; and about 55 closed or restricted schemes, mostly employer-based, such as the Government Employees Medical Scheme. There are 9.1-million medical aid members, with about half belonging to open schemes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.