End of an era for McDonalds CEO
Poor performance and lack of transformation ‘led to Greg Solomon’s ouster’
16 February 2025 - 08:42
McDonalds South Africa CEO Greg Solomon has stepped down after 29 years with the company. He is to leave in August after more than 15 years at the helm. However, sources say Solomon was pushed out amid allegations of non-performance and lack of transformation, which the company denies. Daniel Padiachy, chief marketing officer at McDonalds, said this was a mutual agreement between the company and Solomon.
“After 29 wonderful years with McDonald’s South Africa, including 15 years as CEO, Greg Solomon and the company have mutually agreed that now is the right time for him to step down.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.