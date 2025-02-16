ENTREPRENEUR
Edenvinne is not simply a cosmetics dealer
16 February 2025 - 07:51
After struggling to get her cosmetic products on the shelves in retail stores because “they were not popular enough”, Rearabetswe Dire set out to create a space in which small brands could thrive. Today, she owns two retail stores that sell only locally-produced cosmetic products.
Born and raised in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, the founder of Edenvinne and serial entrepreneur has undertaken multiple failed business ventures but didn’t give up until she found the right one. ..
