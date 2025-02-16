Competition Commission pays R890k a month to rent empty offices
Competition Commission signed the lease nearly a year ago, but is still trying to have the premises ‘refurbished’
16 February 2025 - 08:49
The Competition Commission has for almost a year been paying R890,000 a month to lease an office block in Pretoria that it is yet to occupy.
In March last year, the competition watchdog entered a lease agreement for additional office space at the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) campus in Sunnyside, Pretoria. According to its 2023/2024 annual report released this week, the duration of the lease is three years and entails payment of R34.5m. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.