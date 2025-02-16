Coal 'could be making a comeback'
New carbon capture technology and Trump presidency turning the tide, says FutureCoal CEO
16 February 2025 - 08:39
The “policy bias” against coal is changing as more financiers seek to understand its role in the transition to greener energy sources, says Michelle Manook, CEO of coal lobby group FutureCoal.
Speaking at the launch of the Southern African chapter of FutureCoal in Sandton, Manook, called on the coal industry to push for sensible and inclusive energy policies...
