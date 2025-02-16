A stay on sugar tax increase would be sweet, says industry
Finance minister urged to impose a moratorium on hiking the health promotion levy
16 February 2025 - 07:56
The South African Sugar Association (Sasa) says it’s not holding its breath that finance minister Enoch Godongwana will scrap the sugar tax when he delivers his budget speech on Wednesday, but it has called on him to consider a five-year moratorium on increasing the health promotion levy (HPL).
Briefing journalists in Durban on Friday, Sasa CEO Sifiso Mhlaba said the levy — which the industry estimates costs it R1.2bn a year and threatens 300,000 jobs in the sector — would be likely to remain, as it provided the government with R10bn in revenue in 2023...
