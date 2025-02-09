ENTREPRENEUR
Young entrepreneur on a mission to solve student housing shortage
09 February 2025 - 07:22
Keen to make student housing more affordable, accessible and safe, Eastern Cape-born Sinazo Ncindi started a property development company almost three years ago. She now owns several accommodation properties and aims to expand nationwide — and beyond.
The founder of Noni Property Development said she wanted to solve the country’s student housing shortage, and though the business had officially started operating in 2022, the idea had long been there as she was curious about real estate...
