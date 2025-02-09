Future looking bright for Amplats as it prepares to walk alone
Fuel cell electric vehicles offer a huge growth segment for the PGM producer
09 February 2025 - 07:35
Anglo American Platinum's (Amplats) future “looks good” as a stand-alone miner as the platinum major prepares for a demerger from parent company Anglo American by June, says CEO Craig Miller.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba, Miller said Amplats was working hard to bring that into reality, and is progressing with a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange while it maintains a primary listing on the JSE...
