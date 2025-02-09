Diamond producers aim to ward off synthetic challenge
09 February 2025 - 08:04
Al Cook, CEO of leading diamond producer De Beers, has called on diamond-producing countries to bolster the marketing of natural diamonds as lab-grown diamonds squeeze market share.
Speaking during the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town this week, Cook described synthetic diamonds as being grown in a “microwave in China” as opposed to natural diamonds produced from the earth’s crust...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.