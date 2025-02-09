Chinese envoy backs South Africa in row with US
Ambassador Wu Peng criticises US over decision to boycott G20 foreign ministers meeting
09 February 2025 - 08:14
Chinese ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng has blasted the US over its diplomatic spat with South Africa, demanding the administration of President Donald Trump respect South Africa as the president of the G20.
“We all know this is the first time the G20 has entered Africa,” Wu said in parliament on Friday. “This is the honour of the whole continent. So, I believe all members of G20 must respect that, must show their collaborative attitude to the hosting country.” ..
