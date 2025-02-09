Bumper festive season for malls
09 February 2025 - 07:55
The 2024 festive season was a bumper period for rural, township and regional shopping malls.
Vukile Property Fund, property developer Exemplar and Flanagan & Gerard all saw a jump in trading density and footfall in December...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.