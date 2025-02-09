ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI telltale signs: stop sounding like a bot
If you want e-mails, reports or press releases to sound human, avoid these phrases
09 February 2025 - 07:26
Every era has its linguistic giveaways. Victorians laced their letters with: “I am, your humble servant.” Corporate memos from the '90s pushed “paradigm shifts”, inspiring secret games of “boardroom bingo”. Now, AI-generated text has its own set of overused phrases that telegraph, or maybe WhatsApp: “This was written by a machine”.
If you want e-mails, reports or press releases to sound human, avoid these phrases:..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.