Amsa may reassess assets
09 February 2025 - 08:11
ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) may reassess some standalone assets within the long steel business with the potential to revive them.
Last month the country’s largest steel manufacturer announced it would be winding down its long-steel plants in Newcastle and Vereeniging, which could result in 3,500 employees losing their jobs and put a further 25,000 jobs in the steel value chain at risk. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.