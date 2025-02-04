SA’s critical mineral tag not limited to clean resources, says Mantashe
Study shows minerals still have a long lifeline of exploration and operation
04 February 2025 - 15:48
The mineral & petroleum resources department and aligned entities have compiled a list of critical minerals they plan to prioritise to resuscitate SA mining and the economy.
The department released findings of the study at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday. The study noted that minerals, including coal and precious group metals, still had a long lifeline of exploration and operation in the SA market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.