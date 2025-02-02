Units snapped up at prime residential development in Sandton
02 February 2025 - 08:33
Demand for the new luxury residential development by Growthpoint Properties in the heart of Sandton has exceeded expectations, with 60% of the units already off the market.
The property company said construction of the luxury Olympus Sandton twin towers, at a cost of R2bn, would commence within the next few months as many individuals and investors had shown interest. ..
