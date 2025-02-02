Reserve Bank weighs Trump trade war threat
02 February 2025 - 08:58
The Reserve Bank, anticipating a raft of tariffs under US President Donald Trump's new administration, has reviewed a “trade war” scenario and the impact it could have on domestic inflation, the rand and future interest rate decisions.
“This featured a universal increase of 10 percentage points in tariffs with retaliatory measures by other countries. The scenario showed higher inflation and interest rates globally as well as greater risk aversion in financial markets,” governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday...
