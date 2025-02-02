Meetings Africa a boost for events industry
02 February 2025 - 08:35
South Africa has won bids to host 53 international conferences and exhibitions over the next five years, which are expected to pump more than R600m into the economy.
Tourism minister Patricia De Lille said the South African National Convention Bureau — an agency of South African Tourism tasked with growing the number of international business events in the country — had invested R14.6m on 81 bid submissions that have an economic value exceeding R975m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.