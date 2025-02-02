Index shows asset manager bosses exclude women
02 February 2025 - 08:25
While there has been progress in making asset managers more racially inclusive, current empowerment policies are not effectively increasing the number of women in leadership positions, says Fatima Vawda, CEO of investment firm 27four.
The company has released a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) index after surveying 93 asset managers in South Africa, assessing them for representation, leadership and governance against global trends...
