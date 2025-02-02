Exxaro boss blasts 'biased' ENS probe
Court hears company doesn't have power to suspend CEO Nombasa Tsengwa
02 February 2025 - 09:00
The suspended CEO of coal miner Exxaro, Nombasa Tsengwa, has questioned the objectivity of an independent investigation by law firm ENS into allegations against her of corporate bullying.
Responding to questions from Business Times, Tsengwa's lawyer Eddie Claasen on Friday said his client would soon “expose the agenda being served by her unjust suspension”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.