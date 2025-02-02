NEWSMAKER
Eskom cash maw yawns as wide as ever
Nishan Maharaj, head of fixed interest at Coronation, says Eskom’s galloping R109bn municipal debt may force the government to announce another bailout
02 February 2025 - 08:44
Eskom’s galloping R109bn municipal debt may force the government to announce another bailout just two years after approving a R254bn relief package for the struggling utility, says Nishan Maharaj, head of fixed interest at asset manager Coronation.
“Eskom municipal debt is a hole that needs to be filled either by them increasing their revenue, which is unlikely, or by municipalities recovering the debt from their constituencies.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.