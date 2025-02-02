ENTREPRENEUR
Desire for a discount leads to a career
02 February 2025 - 08:10
As a student at the University of Cape Town working three jobs to get by, Dino Talotti would ask for discounts at different stores to ensure his salary went a long way. Today he is the founder of the student discount app, Varsity Vibe, which has gained traction across the country.
The Cape Town-born entrepreneur started Varsity Vibe in 2011, after realising that students loved the idea of student deals but were too shy to ask...
