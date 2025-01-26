Standard Bank SA fined R13m over Fica breaches
26 January 2025 - 07:13
The Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority (PA) announced it has imposed administrative sanctions on Standard Bank of South Africa and fined it R13m for noncompliance with certain provisions of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica).
“The administrative sanctions imposed ... consist of six cautions not to repeat the conduct which led to the noncompliance and a financial penalty totalling R13m,” the PA said on Friday...
