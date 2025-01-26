Positive outlook for office property as hybrid work profiles settle
Market is moving back to equilibrium between supply and demand on more staff returning to the office
26 January 2025 - 07:23
A significant rejuvenation in the office market is expected this year, with property demand and supply turning in favour of landlords.
This is according to commercial real estate agency Cushman and Wakefield Broll, which said increased office space take-up and rental growth will be driven by solidified hybrid work policies and the re-emergence of new developments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.