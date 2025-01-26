New Samsung device marks smartphone watershed
A trio of new flagship smartphones launched by Samsung Electronics this week mark a watershed in the evolution of smartphones. The Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra set the scene for a year in which, for the first time, the dominant focus of most device launches will be on new software capabilities rather than the next big thing in hardware.
The physical differences between last year’s top-of-the-range Samsung device, the S24 Ultra, and this year's edition are so marginal one would have to compare the phones side-by-side to identify them. Most notably, the new version is 0.4mm thinner and 15g lighter — measures that underline how marginal the changes are. The triple camera array looks identical, and only close inspection reveals that the ultra-wide lens has been upgraded from 12MP to 50MP. A 200MP wide angle and 50MP telephoto lens remain unchanged from last year...
