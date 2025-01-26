Guinness could be up for grabs: Bloomberg report
26 January 2025 - 07:13
Diageo, the world's top spirits maker, is exploring a potential spin-off or sale of beer brand Guinness, and is reviewing its stake in LVMH's drinks unit, Moët Hennessy, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
News about a potential sale of the beer label, a star performer in Diageo's portfolio, helped lift Diageo's shares almost 4% higher, becoming the top percentage gainer on the blue-chip index...
