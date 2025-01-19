Trump 2.0 boosts economic uncertainty, IMF warns
Latest World Economic Outlook update notes US policy on tariffs, immigration will have unpredictable effects
19 January 2025 - 07:28
The International Monetary Fund is predicting lower global headline inflation this year and next, but warns that the policy plans of the incoming Donald Trump administration herald greatly increased uncertainty.
“If the adverse effects of tariffs and reduction in the labour force dominate, global activity as well as activity in the US might be affected negatively in the medium term,” the IMF said in its January World Economic Update released on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.