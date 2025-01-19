Transformation expected to be key in Absa search for CEO
19 January 2025 - 06:57
As Absa, South Africa's third largest bank, embarks on a search for a new CEO after Arrie Rautenbach's early retirement, transformation is expected to be the focus of the group's succession plan.
Absa named the head of its corporate and investment bank (CIB), Charles Russon, as interim CEO after Rautenbach stepped down in October following a series of reports by the Sunday Times about corporate governance failures at the bank. ..
