Miners set to shrink carbon footprints
19 January 2025 - 07:00
After a drop in profits due to pressure on commodity prices — with the exception of gold — in the previous year, South African mining companies are expected to continue their quest for cleaner minerals this year.
The mining industry, which has comprised mainly gold and platinum mines, is positioning itself for the global energy transition which will see a reduction in carbon emissions and a decline in fossil fuels..
