Mazda to launch four new cars in Mzansi
19 January 2025 - 06:49
Mazda South Africa has scotched rumours it may quit the country and says it is considering four new models for local launch: the CX-80 premium seven-seater PHEV, the new CX-5, the electrically powered Mazda 6e and the CX-60 PHEV.
Deolinda Da Costa, marketing head of Mazda SA, told TimesLIVE she was unable to confirm the exact launch dates but would release further details and pricing closer to the time...
