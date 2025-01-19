Eskom bonuses keep the lights on
Treasury says incentives allowed provided they don't affect utility's financial sustainability
19 January 2025 - 07:31
In a bid to bolster energy supply through to the end of last year. Eskom, the National Treasury and the ministry of electricity hatched a plan to allow the power utility to pay power station staff performance incentives.
Business Times has been reliably informed by sources close to operations at some of Eskom’sthe power stations that Eskom loosened the purse strings for staff who improved the performances of their respective power stations...
