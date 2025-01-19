CBD group quits SA market over regulations
19 January 2025 - 07:24
Medical cannabis group Cilo Cybin has halted the production and supply of its cannabidiol (CBD) range for the South African market amid continued regulatory challenges over the trade in cannabis.
The company, which listed on the JSE's Alternative Exchange in June last year, is now focused on exporting its CBD products to Australia and countries such as Germany...
