Call for R100m diamond beneficiation fund
19 January 2025 - 07:03
As the diamond industry grapples with a depressed market and lab-grown stones, calls are mounting for South Africa to establish a diamond beneficiation fund to help local diamond cutters and polishers.
Speaking at the State Diamond Trader's South Africa Diamond Show launch in Johannesburg this week, Kgatliso Manake, chair of the Kimberley Diamond Jewellery Incubator, said the main struggle for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially those from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, was the lack of access to funding...
