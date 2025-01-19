Building a women's business from a teenage need
19 January 2025 - 06:31
After struggling to find sanitary products that could cater for her needs as a teenager, Dimakatso Kanyane decided to start her own hygiene product company making affordable and organic sanitary towels.
The Mpumalanga-based entrepreneur started her company, Dillets, in 2022 after seeing there was a gap in the market for products that were both affordable and designed for people who experienced heavy flow during their periods...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.