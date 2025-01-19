AI looms large over WEF in Davos
Artificial intelligence (AI) will cast a large shadow over next week’s World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, as world leaders grapple with its transformative impact on jobs, economies, and societies.
The WEF’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, released last week, finds that AI is fundamentally reshaping global labour markets, both creating opportunities and posing profound challenges. More than 1,000 companies worldwide provided data, which showed that the skills gap continues to be the most significant barrier to business transformation. Nearly 40% of skills required on the job are set to change and 63% of employers already cite it as the key barrier they face...
